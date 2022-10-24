Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Save 72% on Crossbody Bags

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You can never have too many handbags, right? Whether you're looking for certain colors or sizes, there are so many reasons to expand your handbag collection. If only you had an unlimited shopping budget! If you want to get your shop on, today is the perfect day to do it because there's a 24-hour flash sale on Kate Spade crossbody bags.

Kate Spade Surprise always has unbelievable discounts on Kate Spade styles, so an additional deal on an item that's already on sale is tough to pass up. For today only, you can save an EXTRA 20% on crossbody bags, no discount code needed. Just click here, add your favorite bags to your shopping cart, and check out. You'll see the final discounted price in your cart. Treat yourself or shop for gifts