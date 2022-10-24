Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Save 72% on Crossbody Bags

Get an EXTRA 20% discount on Kate Spade bags that are already on sale.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 24, 2022 3:38 PMTags
Kate SpadeKate Spade

You can never have too many handbags, right? Whether you're looking for certain colors or sizes, there are so many reasons to expand your handbag collection. If only you had an unlimited shopping budget! If you want to get your shop on, today is the perfect day to do it because there's a 24-hour flash sale on Kate Spade crossbody bags.

Kate Spade Surprise always has unbelievable discounts on Kate Spade styles, so an additional deal on an item that's already on sale is tough to pass up. For today only, you can save an EXTRA 20% on crossbody bags, no discount code needed. Just click here, add your favorite bags to your shopping cart, and check out. You'll see the final discounted price in your cart. Treat yourself or shop for gifts

This Packable Jacket Converts Into a Backpack and It’s on Sale for Just $34

Kate Spade Crossbody Bags

Don't miss these major discounts on Kate Spade crossbody bags in a variety of colors and styles.

$269-$379
$71-$95
Kate Spade

If you're looking for more great discounts, check out these 70% off deals from Coach Outlet

