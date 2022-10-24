Khloe Kardashian Shows Support to Jewish Community After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

Celebrities are sharing their support of the Jewish community in the wake of Kanye West's comments earlier this month.
In a since-removed Oct. 8 tweet, the musician wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people." In the days since, photos have been shared, per CNN, of passersby supporting Kanye's antisemitic comments in the form of banners stretched across highways in Los Angeles—a move which has prompted more public figures to speak out.
In an Instagram post shared on Oct. 23, Jessica Seinfeld shared a photo that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people." Alongside the graphic, she wrote, "If you don't know what to say, you can say this on your feed." In response, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Mandy Moore and Amy Schumer reposted the image to their social media accounts. Additionally, Reese Witherspoon shared a few words online condemning the matter.
"Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable," she tweeted Oct. 23. "In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable. Completely understand why my Jewish friends/ colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time."
Florence Pugh also slammed the public support of the Yeezy designer's comments, writing alongside an Oct. 23 Instagram Story post, "Any form of hate speech only encourages, it grows and spreads like a disease. Any whisper of antisemitism is dangerous and needs to be addressed and taken down."
Josh Peck also spoke out against who have continued to express support of Kanye's music, writing in an Instagram Story post on Oct. 23, "I'm not going to be the one who says, ‘Love his music but.' Hate is hate, no matter the source. Don't just shrug this antisemitism."
E! News has previously reached out to Kanye's team for a response and has not heard back.
In addition to removing his tweet, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed earlier this month that the 45-year-old's account was locked for violating the platform's policies. Just hours before posting his tweet—his first in more than two years—a spokesperson from Meta confirmed that his Instagram account was restricted and some content deleted for also violating company policies.
However, the rapper is now turning to other social media platforms. On Oct. 17, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler—a controversial conservative-based social media app—announced Kanye agreed to acquire the platform, with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.