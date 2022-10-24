Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Engagement News

Kate Walsh and fiancé Andrew Nixon made their first public appearance together since the Grey’s Anatomy actress accidentally revealed their engagement. See the couple at the 2022 Telethon Gala.

Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She's ENGAGED

Kate Walsh has that fiancée glow. 

More than two weeks after the Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged, the couple stepped out for their first public appearance together.

On Oct. 22, the pair attended the 2022 Telethon Gala—an annual event that helps raise money for children facing life-threatening diseases—in Perth, Australia. Kate stunned in a lime green strapless dress and nude heels, while her fiancé kept it simple in a black tuxedo, white dress shirt, bow tie and black shoes. 

Earlier this month, Kate spilled the beans about her and Andrew's engagement during an Instagram Live session with her former co-star, Amy Brenneman.

While the actresses were celebrating the 15th anniversary of their former show, Private Practice, Kate took a minute to introduce Andrew to the viewers.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," she said during the Oct. 5 video as she panned the camera to the farmer, who smiled and waved.

Catching the slip-up, Amy noted, "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

Kate replied, "I did, I just outed our engagement," as Andrew said, "Aww."

During the Live, the 13 Reasons Why alum also flashed her massive diamond ring on camera and shared a kiss with her fiancé, whom she met on a cruise right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

After the reveal, Kate posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of two martini glasses sitting on the bar along with the caption, "Celebrating with w/@andynix1!!"

