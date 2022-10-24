Christina Perri Gives Birth to “Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl”

Two years after Christina Perri opened up about losing her baby due to pregnancy complications, the singer-songwriter and her husband Paul Costabile have welcomed a baby girl.

Christina Perri's family is starting a new chapter.

Two years after the tragic loss of her newborn daughter Rosie, the "Jar of Hearts" singer shared she and her husband Paul Costabile have welcomed a baby girl.

"She's here!⁣ With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely," Christina wrote on Instagram Oct. 23. "Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣Pixie Rose Costabile ⁣10.22.22⁣."

In May, Christina shared that she was expecting a baby with a video posted to Instagram, featuring their 4-year-old daughter Carmella opening up a present that came complete with a pink bow. The gift included sonogram photos of her unborn sibling.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," Christina captioned the clip. "We've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy."

Christina, 36, and Paul, 35, tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed Carmella one month later. In January 2020, Christina announced that she had suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her second pregnancy.

In July 2020, Christina announced that she was expecting again, but was hospitalized for pregnancy complications four months later. Just three days after giving birth prematurely, Christina confirmed that her newborn would have to undergo surgery. On Nov. 24, 2020, the singer shared the heartbreaking news that her infant daughter had died.

"Last night we lost our baby girl," Christina wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter's hand. "She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

At the time, Christina said that she decided to share her experience to "help change the story [and] stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame," adding, "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

Trending Stories

1

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

2

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

3
Exclusive

Kyle Richards Weighs in on Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Future

4

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

5

Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Responds to Nanny's Remarks

