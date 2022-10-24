Christina Perri Gives Birth to “Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl”

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Christina Perri's family is starting a new chapter.

Two years after the tragic loss of her newborn daughter Rosie, the "Jar of Hearts" singer shared she and her husband Paul Costabile have welcomed a baby girl.

"She's here!⁣ With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely," Christina wrote on Instagram Oct. 23. "Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣Pixie Rose Costabile ⁣10.22.22⁣."

In May, Christina shared that she was expecting a baby with a video posted to Instagram, featuring their 4-year-old daughter Carmella opening up a present that came complete with a pink bow. The gift included sonogram photos of her unborn sibling.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," Christina captioned the clip. "We've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy."

Christina, 36, and Paul, 35, tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed Carmella one month later. In January 2020, Christina announced that she had suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her second pregnancy.