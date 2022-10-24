House of the Dragon Finale: The Targaryen Civil War's First Casualty Is Devastating

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale.)
We now know why House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke told E! News to expect "dread" from the season one finale.
During the Oct. 23 finale episode, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) learned that her younger brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurped her as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Though Rhaenyra considered bending the knee to keep the peace among the divided Targaryen family, she also sent her sons, Princes Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), to the other lords of Westeros to see if they'd support her claim to the Iron Throne.
However, what should've been a peaceful envoy mission to Storm's End turned disastrous, as Lucerys was confronted by his uncle Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). For those who may need reminder, Lucerys infamously took out Aemond's eye during a childhood brawl. So, there was more than just political strife going on there.
In an attempt to intimidate his nephew, Aemond threatened to take out Lucerys' eye and later pursued the young prince on dragonback. The situation escalated to a dire one when Lucerys' dragon Arrax blew fire at Aemond's dragon Vhagar. This action prompted Vhagar to go after Arrax with all her might, killing the dragon and Rhaenyra's son in the process.
Aemond clearly didn't wish for this outcome, as he shouted at the beast, "Vhagar, no. No!"
Though fans of George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which inspired the Game of Thrones prequel series, anticipated this ending, Lucerys' death was still devastating to watch. Not only did Lucerys' passing cement his mother's decision to fight for her crown, confirming the bloody Targaryen civil war (known as the Dance of the Dragons), but it hinted that any member of the Targaryen family could be at risk.
We're also such fans of the sweet young prince that we're simply sad to see him go.
As for what comes next? House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season by HBO.
Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole, said it best when he told E! News in July, "I'll say it's very well set up if there was ever a second season. The first season is very well set up. They've left the door open."
You can watch all of House of the Dragon season one on HBO Max.