Tarek El Moussa and Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

Happy anniversary to the growing El Moussa family!

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who is pregnant with their first child together, celebrated one year of marriage Oct. 23. The two paid tribute to one another on Instagram.

"One year down and a lifetime to go," Tarek wrote on his page, along with pics from their lavish wedding near Santa Barbara, Calif. "This time last year I was getting ready to say 'I do' to my best friend! Now, one year later, we are getting ready for a baby!!"

Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Haack Hall, and Heather announced her pregnancy this past July, and revealed soon thereafter that they are expecting a son. She is due to give birth in early 2023.

"Life is a crazy thing and when I look back on this day I think about how lucky I am to have met my soulmate," Tarek wrote in his anniversary post. "It's the greatest feeling in life to find someone who knows everything about you and not only accepts you but makes you a better person."