Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Issues Statement After Nanny's Remarks

Watch : Olivia Wilde Posts Recipe Amid THAT Salad Dressing Buzz

No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog.

On Oct. 22, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the Don't Worry Darling director's Golden Retriever Gordon, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Olivia and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.

"Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers," MaeDay Rescue said. "Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy's best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker."

The group added, "Before this decision was made, Olivia called MaeDay to discuss, and we were involved in the decision."