Kim Kardashian's Birthday Trip to Las Vegas Cut Short as Private Plane Returns to L.A.

Kim Kardashian had high hopes to celebrate her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas but whatever happened there, happened without her.

The SKIMS founder and her group flew from Los Angeles in Kylie Jenner's private jet on Oct. 22 and headed to Sin City for a dinner and an Usher concert but eventually turned around and returned due to poor weather, leaving the group ending up with a double-double dose of consolation—a late-night meal at an In-N-Out Burger.

"For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 23. "And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home."

The trip, which was to be filmed for The Kardashians series, followed a birthday celebration at Kim's office in Calabasas, Calif. with friends and family, where guests enjoyed an intimate dinner and a white frosted cake from Hansen's Cakes. Hours later, the group headed to an airport, where two showgirls greeted the birthday girl at the jet's entrance, as seen in an image Kim shared on her IG Story.