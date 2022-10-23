Exclusive

Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Says Pregnant Cousin Sophia Grace Will Be an “Amazing Mum”

Eleven years after becoming famous on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sophia Grace Brownlee announced she is expecting her first child. Find out how her cousin and co-star Rosie McClelland reacted.

By Mike Vulpo, Ashley Joy Parker Oct 23, 2022 6:59 PMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Oh baby!

After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news.

"I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia showed me her scan picture," Rosie, 16, exclusively told E! News on Oct. 23. "I'm so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she's gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I'm gonna be there every step of the way! I can't wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes."

She continued, "I don't think I will be any good with the late feeds though or the nappies. I'm so proud of Sophia and so excited for this new chapter for her and all of us."

Sophia Grace, 19, shared the baby news on Oct. 22 in a YouTube video, revealing that she was 21 weeks along. She also admitted she was initially surprised when she found out she was pregnant.

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

"I was very shocked when I first found out," she said. "I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."

She added, "It's like, mad to think that there's literally another like, life inside of you."

Instagram

Sophia Grace and Rosie first became famous as kids in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in pink tutus and tiaras. Earlier this year, the duo reflected on their countless appearances on the show, which charmed viewers.

"I was so little and cute so I got hugged and kissed a lot," Rosie exclusively shared with E! News in May. "I loved meeting Rihanna. She pushed me up and kissed me. Justin Bieber kissed me on the cheek too and I also loved running around backstage spying on other celebs like Jennifer Lopez."

As for Sophia Grace, she said she hopes viewers can hold on to fun memories of the show for years to come.

"A lot of people say that me and Rosie helped them through really hard times that they were having in their lives while we were on the show," she told E! News. "It was just something that they could watch every day and make them happy. I would just like them to remember us how we were and know that we are literally still the same girls even though we're older."

Trending Stories

1

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

2

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tear

3

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

4

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

5

Cardi B Slams Madonna Over Emoji in Sex Book Anniversary Post

Latest News

Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Cut Short as Jet Returns to L.A.

Exclusive

Rosie McClelland Says Pregnant Sophia Grace Will Be an “Amazing Mum"

Cardi B Slams Madonna Over Emoji in Sex Book Anniversary Post

Exclusive

Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Exclusive

Why Sam Jaeger Is Skeptical a Parenthood Reboot Could Work

Scorpio Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Things To Buy The Scorpio Bestie