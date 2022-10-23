Cardi B Calls Out Madonna Over Emoji in Sex Book Anniversary Post

After Madonna used a clown emoji while comparing Cardi B’s song “WAP” to her Sex book, the rapper took to Twitter to slam the pop star who she once called her "idol."

Cardi B isn't clowning around.

After Madonna  the criticism she faced for her 1992named-dropped the "Up" rapper and used a clown emoji while recalling the criticism she faced for her 1992 Sex book, Cardi took to Twitter to express her disappointment. 

"I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her," she tweeted on Oct. 23, along with an article where she refers to the "Material Girl" singer as her "idol." "She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself."

The drama began on Oct. 22 when Madonna, 64, marked the 30th anniversary of her controversial coffee table book on her Instagram Stories.

"In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she wrote. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil."

She continued, "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball," before adding a clown emoji and the sign-off, "You're welcome bitches," with a clown emoji.

Following Cardi's response, a fan suggested the 30-year-old may be misinterpreting Madonna's message, hip-hop star replied with tweet, "EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F--K …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman)."

Another fan later came to Cardi's defense, saying the rapper shouldn't be "gaslight into thinking she was wrong."

"EXACTLY AND IM NOT DELETING S--T …IF IT WAS THEY FAVORITE ARTIST THEY WOULD BE CRYING," Cardi wrote along with a retweet. "But since she mentioned the most hated women on the internet is 'yes take it' SUCK MY D--K I SAID WHAT I SAID!!"

E! News has reached out to Madonna's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

