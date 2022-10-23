Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at London Concert

Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott has denied wrongdoing after finding himself immersed in a cheating scandal involving a familiar face.

Late last week, Instagram model Rojean Kar—who years ago denied rumors of a fling with him—shared on her private Instagram Stories a video showing the "Astroworld" rapper on the set of a shoot, raising speculation they had met up. Travis then posted a statement on his account.

"It's a lot of weird s--t going on," he wrote in his own IG Stories post. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

As seen on The Shade Room, Rojean responded to Travis' statement in a selfie video posted on her IG Stories, accusing him of lying and of cheating on Kylie, with whom he shares two children.