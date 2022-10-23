Shop the Best Bed Bath & Beyond Deals From UGG, KitchenAid & More for as Low as $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bed Bath & Beyond has a seemingly unlimited amount of products on their website, so we know it can be tricky to narrow down what, exactly, you should be adding to your cart. That's why we've rounded up some of the best deals happening on their site right now. From KitchenAid mixers for $100 off to $60 espresso makers, there are some can't-miss deals happening that you need to shop ASAP, especially for the upcoming holiday season.
Keep scrolling for some great finds at unbeatable prices from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Brenwood Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
If you're as much of a coffee addict as I am, you need an espresso and cappuccino maker in your life. Lucky for you, Bed Bath & Beyond has this Brenwood Espresso and Cappuccino Maker on sale for $60 right now, so that you can fulfill all your at-home barista-level coffee making dreams.
Calphalon® Classic™ Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
If you're planning on hosting or cooking at all this holiday season, you'll need some sturdy, nonstick cookware. You can snag this $200 Calphalon nonstick 10-piece cookware set for $128 right now.
Crockpot™ 4 qt. Cook & Carry Slow Cooker
Crockpots are a kitchen essential, especially during the holiday season, and right now, you can shop them on Bed Bath & Beyond for great prices, like this 4 qt. Cook & Carry Slow Cooker for $42.
Haven™ Acacia Wood Tub Tray
There is nothing quite as relaxing as a bubble bath, except maybe a bubble bath with your favorite book or a glass of your favorite beverage. To make that dream a reality, get this $19 wood tub tray to keep your belongings out of the water but also within reach.
DASH™ Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker in Orange
Get in the fall spirit with your breakfast food! You can snag this pumpkin mini waffle maker for $10 to add a playful and autumnal touch to your food.
Ninja® Air Fryer Max XL
You can make just about anything in an air fryer, as TikTok proved to me through the countless air fryer recipe videos on my FYP. To see what the hype is about, you can get this Ninja Air Fryer Max XL for $130.
UGG® Classic Sherpa 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set in Cliff Plaid
If you're looking for a new comforter, look no further. Bed Bath & Beyond has great deals on UGG comforters, like this one that is currently on sale for $60. Shop the different prints and colors before they all sell out!
Bee & Willow™ 21 x 34 Sculpted Dot Bath Rug in Coconut Milk
Bed Bath & Beyond has basically everything you could possibly need for your bathroom, like this bath rug that is currently on sale for just $10. Add it to your cart ASAP and browse all the other cute and versatile bath products at incredible prices.
Studio 3B™ Vanity Mirror on Metal Stand in Brass
If you're looking for a small and functional mirror to add to your vanity space, check out this one currently on sale for $14. The brass framing of the mirror gives it a chic finish that would look great in any space.
Revlon® Salon One-Step™ Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black/Pink
Revlon makes some great hair products, like this volumizer and hair dryer brush that is currently on sale from $65 to $33. It's powerful like a hair dryer but also volumizing with its barrel brush, helping you achieve a sleek, salon-style blowout.
Bee & Willow™ Plaid Polyester Mohair Throw Blanket with Fringe in Rust/Grey
Get comfy and cozy this autumn with this throw blanket from Bee & Willow. The soft faux mohair, fringe detail and colorway of the blanket makes it totally perfect for the season. Plus, it's only $12 right now.
Black and Decker Lightweight 5-Speed Hand Mixer in White
If you want to put your baking skills to the test this holiday season, you'll definitely be needing a hand mixer. You can get this 5-speed hand mixer in white for $20 off its original price. The product is also easy to clean with its "beaters that fit easily in the dishwasher."
Grand Fusion 2 in 1 Soap Dispensing Kitchen Sponge Pump Caddy
We love hacks that make kitchen chores go by faster, like this soap dispensing kitchen sponge pump caddy that is currently on sale for $10. Add it to your cart today to make washing dishes just a little bit easier.
KitchenAid® Mixer Artisan® Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer in Empire Red
The iconic KitchenAid Mixer has made a name for itself in the kitchenware world, so you should totally snag one for $100 off its original $450 price tag. You'll be whipping up some amazing recipes with ease in no time.
If you're looking to shop more great weekend deals, check out these top rated Amazon bedding products at different price points.