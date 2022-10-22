Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Wedding to Wells Adams With Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating

Modern wedding.
Two month after Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams, the actress shared footage of her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating the wedding, which he playfully called, "the final rose ceremony."
"Above you are the stars and below you is the earth," Jesse said as he stood in front of two. "Like the earth, should your love be a firm foundation that grows stronger through the seasons. Like a star, should your love be a constant source of light. Like a flame, should your union be lit with passion and love in your hearts. Like the wind, may you sail through life safe and calm. Like water, may your relationship contain the rushing excitement of a raging river and a comment as deep as the ocean itself.
He continued, "By the winds that bring change, by the fire of love, by the seas of fortune and the strength of the earth do I bless this union."
After his impassioned reading, Jesse then remarked, "I felt like Gandalf right there, or like Dumbledore," as the bride and groom and their guests erupted into laughter. (See his full speech here).
Sarah captioned her Oct. 22 Instagram post, "To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege. Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you," along with a wizard emoji.
After getting engaged in 2019, Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, finally got married in August after being forced to reschedule their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event turned out to be a mini-Modern Family reunion, with Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Ed O'Neill, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould all in attendance. However, Ty Burrell, Sarah's onscreen father, was unable to make it. Jesse later admitted it was actually Ty who was originally asked to officiate the wedding, but was happy to step in last minute,
"I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding," he told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 29. "I knew that Sarah and Wells wanted it to be a funny, lighthearted ceremony. They're not serious people, but you also don't want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it's a big day."
"I was honored to do it," he added. "Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."