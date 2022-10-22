Watch Grace Van Patten Confirm Real-Life Crush on Tell Me Lies Co-Star Jackson White

Grace Van Patten is telling no lies about her real-life crush, and he's exactly who many fans have speculated.
When asked on E!'s The Rundown in a recent interview if her crush "IRL" is her Tell Me Lies co-star Jackson White, Grace told host Erin Lim Rhodes, "Yes." She added, "Biggest crush ever."
In recent weeks, Grace and Jackson have sparked romance rumors with a few joint sightings in Los Angeles, including official appearances at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 fashion show Oct. 13 and a Giambattista Valli dinner in Los Angeles Oct. 18.
The actress spoke to The Rundown ahead of the debut season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies, which is set to stream Oct. 26.
On the drama series, the two actors play couple Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who are in a steamy but toxic relationship. In September, Grace and Jackson talked to E! News about filming their sex scenes. "It's really amazing that we had our intimacy coordinator who really just discussed everything and created such a safe environment for us," the actress said. "Because the scenes are very, very intimate."
Grace credited Jackson for helping to make the set a safe space, adding, "We were on the same page."
Jackson told E! News, "It's not treated as this big, scary thing. It's just another scene that we have to block out and that we have to figure out beforehand."
