Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Has Been Asking "Where Dad Is"

Watch : How Amanda Kloots Is Celebrating Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots' son is beginning to ask the tough questions.

Two years after her husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, The Talk co-host revealed that amid her own grief, her three-year-old son Elvis has started becoming curious about "where his dad is."

"I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years, she shared on the Oct. 18 episode of iHeartRadio's The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast. "Helping Elvis understand at this young age where Dad is, why Dad doesn't live with us, what happened to Dad. And it's been really, really, really hard."

Although Elvis was just 13 months old when Nick passed, Amanda, 40, said that her son says that he does remember the Broadway star, "which is crazy." She added, "I don't know if that's because we watch so many videos together of Nick or because I talk about Nick so much. But he does, he does say that and I love it. But it makes me wonder."