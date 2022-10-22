Watch Borat Wish Kim Kardashian a Happy Birthday as She Celebrates Her 42nd

Very nice!
As Kim Kardashian rang in her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21, her mom Kris Jenner shared a special birthday message from Sacha Baron Cohen's iconic Borat character on TikTok.
"Happy Birthday Kimothy," the actor said in the clip as the fictional Kazakh journalist. "Kazakstan just get your televiski show. I like! My chram has been Keeping Up with the Kardashians. My favorite sister is you. My second favorite, Kris, and the hardest sister of all to make hand party to is Rob [Kardashian]. Happy Birthday!"
The video was originally recorded for Kim's 40th birthday, ahead of the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, but the momager couldn't help but reshare the hilarious shoutout.
"Love this," Kris wrote on her TikTok. "Thank you @Borat for the birthday wishes for @kimkardashian, and for always making us laugh!! Happy Birthday Kim!!!! I love you."
Back in 2020, Kim couldn't contain her excitement after receiving the special birthday wishes from Sacha's on-screen alter-ego, resharing the video on Twitter with the message, "OMGGGGG A BIRTHDAY MESSAGE FROM BORAT!!!!!"
For her 42nd birthday, Kim received a flood of birthday messages from friends, fans and, of course, her family, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, who called the SKIMS founder "the poster child of resilience" and her "soulmate."
"My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!" Khloe wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. "You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person. The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love."
She continued, "Kimberly I feel so blessed and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend. You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won't even ask questions. Ha! I'll follow you blindly wherever you go to support and protect you. Never forget that I'm by your side in all lifetimes."
Kris also took to Instagram to share her own message, calling the mom of four, "truly the most beautiful woman inside and out" and sharing a video montage of the reality star over the years.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!" she wrote on Oct. 21. "You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone."