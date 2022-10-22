Watch Borat Wish Kim Kardashian a Happy Birthday as She Celebrates Her 42nd

Watch : Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!

Very nice!

As Kim Kardashian rang in her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21, her mom Kris Jenner shared a special birthday message from Sacha Baron Cohen's iconic Borat character on TikTok.

"Happy Birthday Kimothy," the actor said in the clip as the fictional Kazakh journalist. "Kazakstan just get your televiski show. I like! My chram has been Keeping Up with the Kardashians. My favorite sister is you. My second favorite, Kris, and the hardest sister of all to make hand party to is Rob [Kardashian]. Happy Birthday!"

The video was originally recorded for Kim's 40th birthday, ahead of the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, but the momager couldn't help but reshare the hilarious shoutout.

"Love this," Kris wrote on her TikTok. "Thank you @Borat for the birthday wishes for @kimkardashian, and for always making us laugh!! Happy Birthday Kim!!!! I love you."

Back in 2020, Kim couldn't contain her excitement after receiving the special birthday wishes from Sacha's on-screen alter-ego, resharing the video on Twitter with the message, "OMGGGGG A BIRTHDAY MESSAGE FROM BORAT!!!!!"