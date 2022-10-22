Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Step Out for Doja Cat's Masquerade-Themed Birthday Party

"A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him.' It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else," she said, "and that's fine. You can wish that all you want. But that's just not the case."

Following the joint photo between the stars, a source close to Selena told E! News that the women "were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together. They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all."

The insider added, "They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."

See photos of Hailey, Justin and more celebs at Doja Cat's birthday party below: