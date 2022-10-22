Fall in Love With Amazon’s Best Deals on the Top-Rated Flannels

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing marks the start of fall like a new flannel, right? Whether you are heading to a pumpkin patch, taking family photos, going for a seasonal office look, or dressing up for a girls night out, you can make a flannel work for almost any situation, especially in the autumn. If you want to give your wardrobe a cozy refresh, there are so many affordable finds to shop at Amazon. There is no need to break the bank just to stay on-trend and feel cute.
Treat yourself with these comfortable, cozy, fashionable flannels from Amazon. You deserve it.
Amazon's Top Flannels
Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket
This is a classic autumn staple. You need plaid in the fall, right? This top-selling, comfy shacket comes in 18 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Himosyber Women's Fleece Jacket
Combine everything you love about fleece and flannel with this mixed media shacket.
Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket
This long plaid shacket soft, comfortable, and irresistable. Choose from six colorways.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt
Here is a great option if you want the look of a flannel, but you prefer a more lightweight option. This one comes in 20 fall-ready prints and it has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts
Get the look of flannel with the comfort and coziness of corduroy fabric. This one comes in 41 colors and it has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DJT Women’s Roll Up Long Sleeve Collared Button Down Plaid Shirt
This boyfriend-style flannel has two pockets at the chest and it comes in 44 colors. This style is so popular that it has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Legendary Whitetails Women's Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt
Go classic with one of these comfortable, yet durable flannels. There are 21 colors to choose from. This style has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Navorendi Womens Shacket
The oversized buttons bring a chic sensibility to this flannel top, which comes in five colors.
Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Jacket
Go high-quality style at a budget-friendly price point with this incredible fabric. Choose from 24 colors. This style has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
This neutral look is incredibly versatile, but there are several additional colorways to choose from. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yeokou Women's Fall Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket
Bring a vintage-looking aesthetic to your wardrobe with one of these flannels. These high-quality collared shirts come in 13 colors and have 3,000+ 5-star reviews.
