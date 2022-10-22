Molly Sims Recalls Feeling “Broken” Over Back Pain and Mental Health Struggles

Molly Sims is recalling the health challenges she experienced this past year.
The Las Vegas actress gave an update about her struggles with major pack pain, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed alongside a lengthy message about lessons she's learned from her medical journey.
"It has been a very long year. A year that has both built me, and at times broken me," she wrote in an Oct. 20 Instagram post. "I have struggled with major back pain both quietly, sometimes silently, and at times undeniably loudly to my friends and family."
Molly went on to note that sometimes recovery means slowing down and asking for help.
"Life always has a way of teaching us in the hard moments… but man this is a lesson I avoided learning for a long time," she shared. "After a year and half of pressing forward and struggling through, I came to the understanding that sometimes it's not about the stamina you need to keep going, but the willingness to stop, rest, and get the help we need."
This meant that the fashion model and beauty guru—who shares children Brooks Alan, 10, Scarlett May, 7, and Grey Douglas, 5, with husband Scott Stuber—needed to put her career on a brief hold.
"Some of you may have noticed that I took a major pause on my workout routines and now you know why," Molly explained. "It has been a trying time for both my body and mental health but I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel!"
Thanking her doctors, physical therapist and other who assisted in her recovery, Molly wrote that it took her a lot of "tears, sacrifice, and maybe a little (a lot) of stubbornness" to get to where she is today.
She added, "And now with my new accessory of a back…I'm back baby."
Molly also shared an Oct. 21 clip on her Instagram Stories of herself leaving a hospital, while clad in a satin shirt printed with a floral pattern.
She wrote, "Busting out of here," with an excited emoji.