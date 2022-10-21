Watch Hocus Pocus’ Kathy Najimy Rave About Jennifer Aniston’s Hummus

Watch : Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Reveal Easter Eggs

Kathy Najimy is totally bewitched by this dish.

The Hocus Pocus star praised Jennifer Aniston's Mediterranean-style cooking while they ate dinner at the Friends alum's house. In a video posted to Jennifer's Instagram Stories, Kathy shows off her dinner plate, which consists of a kabob and diced vegetables.

However, nothing grabs her attention more than the hummus.

"So here's the thing, we're about the eat dinner, I look down and it looks beautiful. I love it," Kathy said, dipping her fork into the hummus. "And I taste the hummus, 'cause we eat hummus everyday like at the store or at the sandwich shop, and it's fine."

What was different about the Dumplin actress' hummus? According to Kathy, it's one of the best she's ever had.

"But this," Kathy continued, pointing her fork at the chickpea delicacy, "is second only to my mother, my Lebanese mother who made hummus for 70 years."