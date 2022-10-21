See Janet Jackson’s Reaction to Name Drop From Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

Did Janet Jackson just become a Swiftie?

Even Janet can't resist Taylor Swift's brand new album Midnights. In a new TikTok, the 56-year-old legend can be seen vibing to TayTay's new song "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.

The "Rhythm Nation" singer is listening to and humming along with the new track while bobbing her head to the groove. When Taylor and Lana name drop her in the song—singing "now I'm all for you like Janet"—her face lights up and she smiles. At the end of the TikTok, Janet just says, "That's nice."

The lyric is a reference to Janet's 2001 hit song "All For You."

Saluting, fellow icon, she captioned the TikTok, "i LUV it @Taylor Swift."

Now don't think too hard in decoding this Easter egg, Swifties. Janet and Taylor go way back—to at least 2009 when Kanye West so infamously dissed Taylor at the VMAs.