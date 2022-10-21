Lady Gaga Channels Her Inner Mother Monster With a Spooky Glam Look

Watch : Margot Robbie Reacts to Lady Gaga's Casting in Joker Sequel

Lady Gaga gave her little black dress an edgy twist.

The House of Gucci star seemingly returned to her avant-garde roots with an all-black look that a modern-day Morticia Addams would've killed for.

While attending the Dom Pérignon event in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, Lady Gaga turned heads in a spooky, but glamorous dress that featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline and a massive bow that was placed in the center.

The Topo Studio design—a label co-founded by the singer's sister Natali Germanotta—perfectly complemented the star's accessories, which included latex leather gloves, ripped fishnet tights and a pair of Pleaser stripper boots.

And in true Lady Gaga fashion, her goth-glam outfit wasn't complete without an equally bold makeup look.

The actress didn't hold back on the black eyeliner. She smeared coats of it onto her lower and top lash lines so that the thickness of it even blended into her smoky eyeshadow. The rest of her look was subdued, as she opted for a ghostly pale foundation base and a glossy nude lip.