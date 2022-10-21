The Star-Studded List of Celebs Involved in Taylor Swift's Midnights

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

This Midnights mastermind has a new squad.

Taylor Swift's 10th album arrived, very fittingly, at midnight on Oct. 21, followed by seven bonus tracks at 3 a.m. While she wrote one song solo ("Vigilante S--t"), she collaborated on several with her Folklorian friends Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, as well as one with boyfriend and muse Joe Alwyn. But those weren't the only stars she tapped for her sleepless nights album.

The self-reflective "Anti-Hero" music video features actors Mike Birbiglia, John Early and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Swift's adult sons and daughter-in-law, making mayhem at her funeral.

And as Swift revealed on TikTok ahead of its release, Lana Del Rey lent her ethereal talents to "Snow on the Beach," which Swift described as being about "falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you, in this sort of in this cataclysmic, faded moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel, at the same moment."