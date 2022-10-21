Don’t Worry Darling Actor Nick Kroll Reflects on the “Insanity” of the Movie’s Press Tour

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama: EXPLAINED!

Nick Kroll is happy to have a big mouth over the "nonsense" Don't Worry Darling drama.

The comedian recently shared his experience while on the film's now-infamous press tour, which was plagued by speculation of an alleged fallout between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh, disagreement over Shia LaBeouf's 2020 exit from production and an internet theory that Harry Styles (who took over LaBoeuf's role) spit on Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

As for Kroll, he was in the dark about the alleged behind-the-scenes gossip.

"The Don't Worry Darling trailer came out, and people were excited about it. People have been thinking about this movie for a while," the Big Mouth co-creator told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Oct. 21. "Then all of the mishegas happens, the drama around the movie started to take hold, and I was not a part of any of that."