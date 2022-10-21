Don’t Worry Darling Actor Nick Kroll Reflects on the “Insanity” of the Movie’s Press Tour

Don’t Worry Darling Actor Nick Kroll shared the moment he became aware of the "insane" drama following the movie.

Nick Kroll is happy to have a big mouth over the "nonsense" Don't Worry Darling drama.

The comedian recently shared his experience while on the film's now-infamous press tour, which was plagued by speculation of an alleged fallout between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh, disagreement over Shia LaBeouf's 2020 exit from production and an internet theory that Harry Styles (who took over LaBoeuf's role) spit on Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

As for Kroll, he was in the dark about the alleged behind-the-scenes gossip.

"The Don't Worry Darling trailer came out, and people were excited about it. People have been thinking about this movie for a while," the Big Mouth co-creator told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Oct. 21. "Then all of the mishegas happens, the drama around the movie started to take hold, and I was not a part of any of that."

However, the 44-year-old shared the moment he understood there was more to the movie that met his eye.

"I'm not distancing myself at all, I just wasn't doing press at that point," Kroll explained. "My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."

Reflecting on the buzz surrounding the press tour, the Parks and Recreation alum noted he was happy to offer up his take on the chaos.

"And all the insanity, so much of it was nonsense," Kroll said, "It was like, 'Yeah, I'm happy to talk about this, this is insane.'"

Much like the 40 members of the movie's cast and crew who have attested to no on-set animosity, the League actor only had good things to say about the movie's production process.

"And in the case of Don't Worry Darling, we made it in the thick of COVID, pre-vaccine, when L.A. was an epicenter and it was incredibly stressful," Kroll said. "However, when we were actually working and when I was hanging out with the other people making the movie, I had a blast."

