See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs

Watch : Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video

It's showtime for Channing Tatum.

As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.

"All good things begin in Miami," Channing captioned the shot on Instagram. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine's Day weekend."

Meanwhile, Salma wrote on her own page that fans are "not going to want to miss" the new flick.

Set to hit theaters on Feb. 10, 2023, Magic Mike's Last Dance comes seven years after Magic Mike XXL, which followed Channing's titular character's journey as a male stripper. Also starring Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Kevin Nash, the movie was a sequel to 2012's Magic Mike.

So, what can fans expect from the the third installment of the steamy saga?

"There's a lot of lifting happening, I can say that," Channing told E! News' Daily Pop in February, noting that he was referring to "people lifting."