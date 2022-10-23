Why Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's First Wedding Anniversary Is Worth Flipping Out Over

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

Newlywed life for Heather Rae El Moussa almost started off on the wrong foot.

Just minutes before walking down the aisle to meet groom Tarek El Moussa, the Selling Sunset star thought her shoes were going to fall off. "I had a little panic moment," Heather recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Tarek was wondering if I was coming out or not."

But when she finally turned the corner and laid eyes on the Flip or Flop star, any cold feet disappeared. Now, exactly one year after saying "I do" in Santa Barbara, Calif., the couple is celebrating their anniversary and looking forward to what's to come.

"We actually decided to combine our first anniversary with the babymoon," pregnant Heather shared. "It's very rare that we get some days off of filming and we decided to stay local and enjoy the beauty of where we live here. We're going out on our boat together to just relax and be on the ocean."

While Tarek is known for showering his wife with thoughtful gifts for big milestones, he's staying mum on what this weekend could hold. At the same time, the dad to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Hall is quick to sing Heather's praises.