Why Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH

Jennifer Coolidge is ready to take center diamond.

The Watcher actress, who shared that she's a Housewives fan back in August, is now revealing which of the many Bravo franchises she'd most like to join.

"Beverly Hills is riveting," she exclusively told E! News on Oct. 20's White Lotus red carpet. "It is riveting for many reasons."

Coolidge went on to say explain that "all the gays that I have" are "obsessed with it, so they would want me to do that one."

And which cast member, exactly, is Coolidge most excited to duke it out with?

"Lisa Rinna is such a good villain," she said. "So I like that [franchise]."

Plus, we already know what Coolidge's Real Housewives tagline would be. Back in August, the actress told Variety she would open up her season with, "If any of you girls say anything c---y to me, I'm gonna beat the s--t out of you." Instantly iconic!