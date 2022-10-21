Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Sued for Fraud By Former Business Partner

Watch : Naomie Olindo Doesn't Think She'll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is in hot water with her former business partner.

Four years after the launch of their clothing brand L'Abeye, Olindo is being sued by Virginia "Ginny" Cox for breach of contract, fraud, defamation and more, according to legal documents obtained by E! News.

Filed in Charleston, South Carolina, Cox's lawsuit includes a total of 14 causes of action against the Bravo star and lists that she is seeking "damages in the total amount of the value of her 50 percent interest in L'Abeye, as well as consequential damages caused by Defendant's breach of agreement."

Olindo and Cox joined forces to launch the clothing brand L'Abeye in early 2018, splitting ownership of the business. The documents state that while Cox handled more of the brand's creative side because of her retail experience, Olindo took charge of financials and marketing, which involved securing a $50,000 loan from her father to help get them started.