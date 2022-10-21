Taylor Swift's Midnights Style Includes Dressing for Revenge, Bejeweled Looks and More

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

From day to (mid)night, Taylor Swift is going to serve a swoon-worthy look.

After all, the Grammy winner has built a reputation for being fearless with her fashion. And in true Taylor style, her head-turning outfits are usually riddled with meaning—she doesn't just drop musical Easter eggs for her Swifties!

Such has been the case with the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album, Midnights (which we've decoded here.)

Back in August, Taylor dazzled at the 2022 VMAs wearing a diamond-embellished dress that her fans believed was a nod to her Reputation era. However, it now seems that she was paying homage to her ninth track titled "Bejeweled." Plus, the superstar continued to reference Midnights for the awards show after-party, as she rocked a navy blue romper with beaded star appliqués.

Upping the ante, the 32-year-old was totally "dressing for revenge" at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Sept. 20. For the special event, where she was honored with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, she slipped into a risqué gown that featured deep side cutouts and a thigh-high slit. The look undoubtedly screamed "Vigilante S--t," the eighth track on her new album.