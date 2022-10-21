Come On Over and Hear Christina Aguilera's Unapologetic Thoughts on Her "Dirrty" Style

Watch : Christina Aguilera "Couldn't Be Happier" for Britney Spears

Ring the alarm because Christina Aguilera is sounding off on her most iconic looks.

Twenty years after the superstar dropped her "Dirrty" music video—in which she stripped down to a bikini top and chaps—she's reflecting on her style evolution.

"I was just so into not conforming," the 41-year-old said in a recent video for Vogue. "I wanted the over the top look."

And that's what she got—haters be damned. "It was very much at the time something that never would have been accepted on a red carpet," the "Beautiful" sings said. "But that was part of my love of the rebelliousness of knowing that it offended certain people, people that were like 'how could she?'"

The point of her Stripped style, she told Vogue, was to be the complete opposite of the image of a squeaky clean pop star. "I wanted this album to embrace every different part of being a woman," she said. "From feeling empowered and strong, owning my sexuality, and not from what a guy thinks it should be."