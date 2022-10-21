What Love Is Blind’s Cole Thinks of Comparisons to Show Alum Barnett

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

(Warning: This article features spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.)

Love Is Blind fans are getting a blast from the past.

After the season three premiere on Oct. 19, viewers pointed out how breakout star Cole Barnett, 27, reminds them of a certain season one favorite: Matt Barnett, who goes by his last name. Now, Cole has cheekily responded to the rumors that he and Barnett are related.

As he captioned a side by side on Instagram, "I guess he's the brother I never knew I had."

Cole isn't just drawing comparisons to Barnett, either. Fans are also noting his similarity to season two contestant, Shayne Jansen.

"How is cole a mix of barnett and shayne like he even has the surname Barnett," one user tweeted. "himbos are being mass produced for this show s2g #loveisblind."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Season 3 basically found Barnett's twin with Cole."