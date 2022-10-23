Scorpio Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Gifts Made For The Passionate, Emotional & Mysterious Bestie

Scorpios may seem like they're hard to read, but they won't be able to hide how much they love these birthday gifts.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 23, 2022 2:00 PMTags
ShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop HomeNBCU CheckoutAstrologyhoroscopeE! Insider
E-comm: Scorpio Gift Guide

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I'll be the first to admit it: Scorpios get a bad rap. The most guarded of the water signs, the secretive, emotional, and passionate Scorpio can be known as hard to read. The thing is, Scorpios aren't trying to keep you out; they want to be sure that you're worthy of being let in.

But even once you're safely ensconced in the Scorpio's inner circle, you may wonder: Do you really know them? Yes. You do. They just like to project an air of mystery. Don't let them fool you! 

On the one hand, this cool, aloof-seeming behavior makes them even more intriguing. On the other, it makes even the most open-book of Scorpios nearly impossible to shop for. Plus, our decisive and loyal pals generally know what they like, and stick to it.

So what to buy the bestie who probably has everything? I've rounded up 11 products sure to make the proud Scorpio in your life feel seen this season. After all, that's all they really want. (Even if they'd never say it.)

read
Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Scorpio

Scorpio Constellation Necklace

This twinkling necklace features the image of the Scorpio constellation. According to the brand, it's waterproof enough to be worn in the shower — so the water sign herself never needs to interrupt her daily routine to remove an accessory.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Agent Nateur Holi Coconut Milk Bath

The water sign needs her time to relax and indulge, and what better way to do it than with this soothing and nourishing bath soak? 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

2

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tear

3

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

Faceted Crystal Coupe Glasses

Scorpios aren't known to blend in with the crowd, so their drinkware shouldn't either. Whether they're hosting a party or having a nightcap, Scorpios will love to flaunt these artful and architectural coupe glasses.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joanna Buchanan Scorpio Coasters, Set of 4

Hand-beaded with the image of the scorpion, this coaster set perfectly complements the Scorpio hostess's artful coupe glasses.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kevyn Aucoin Cream Lipstick in Bloodroses

Scorpios have a reputation for being dark, mysterious, and passionate, which makes this bold shade of lipstick an ideal gift for one.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Diptyque Ambre Candle

This musky, amber scent is ideal for setting a mood. For this loving but occasionally moody sign, it's sure to get a lot of use.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Earl of East Incense Sticks - Sandalwood

For the secretly spicy Scorpio who prefers her scents smoky, this set of Sandalwood sticks serves the same purpose as a candle.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Meredith Marks Long Black Pajama Set with Pink Piping

Deep, a little dark, and passionate, our Scorpios love their sensual comforts. This satin set of pajamas in black will check every one of their boxes. Even a bonus one, if they're also Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Alexander McQueen Silver Skull Keychain

Ever on guard, our Scorpio friends love to exude an air of "back off." (Stylishly, of course.) Nothing says that better than this designer skull keychain that doubles as a way to make sure they can always find their keys.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Scorpio Zodiac Necklace

Yet another way for your Scorpio bestie to show off her sign — this time with a symbol that says it all.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Moon and Jai Manifest Ritual Kit

This spellbinding kit includes everything one needs to craft an energizing ritual for manifesting what they want in life.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

It's never too late! Here's what to buy your Libra bestie this year, though you may want to tack on an apology note along with the card.

Trending Stories

1

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

2

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tear

3

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

4

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee’s Husband Pens Message After Her Death

5
Exclusive

Kyle Richards Weighs in on Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Future

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Sam Jaeger Is Skeptical a Parenthood Reboot Could Work

Scorpio Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Things To Buy The Scorpio Bestie

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond Deals From UGG, KitchenAid & More

Everything Shared About the Targaryens’ Past in Game of Thrones

24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $159 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Exclusive

Flip Out Over Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding Anniversary

Shop Top Rated Amazon Bedding Products for as Low as $8