Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel

Watch : Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

Let the birthday festivities begin.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.

First stop will be at NYC's Remedy Place, where Adrienne will partake in one of her favorite spa treatments.

"I did the ice plunge for the first time at a Poosh event at Kourtney [Kardashian]'s house with Kim [Kardashian] being my ultimate hype woman," she exclusively told E! News. "I joined what's called the six-minute club, meaning you stay in the cold ice water for six minutes. I'm not going to lie, it may or may not be slightly addictive. So I'm going to spend the morning at Remedy Place with my husband and my favorite couple—which is my sister and her husband—and we are going to spend the day getting lymphatic drainage, doing infrared sauna, some ice plunging."