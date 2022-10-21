Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Midnights' “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” Is About John Mayer

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

Question...? Is Taylor Swift's new song about John Mayer? Swifties sure seem to think so.

T. Swift's fans have been living in a lavender haze since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights dropped at—you guessed it—midnight sharp on Oct. 21. And because the Grammy winner is a mastermind in her own right, the fun didn't stop there, with the singer releasing an additional seven songs only hours later as part of her album's "3am" edition. Among the lineup of bonus songs? A track called "Would've, Could've, Should've," that fans are theorizing is about Taylor's ex boyfriend John.

In the song, Taylor—who is rumored to have dated John around 2009 and 2010—reflects on a previous relationship while a teenager that she expresses regret over.

"Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' some of the lyrics read. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."