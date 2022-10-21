Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a "Wonderful Light" After Their NYC Outing

Trevor Noah's comments about Dua Lipa may leave you levitating with glee.
While speaking to the "Hallucinate" singer, 27, for her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, the comedian, 38, shared that the two tend to run into one another at a particular place—so much so he uses it as a benchmark for his own success.
"I even said to my friend one day, I said, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'" Trevor said on the Oct. 21 episode. "So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well."
The Daily Show host—who hosted the 2021 and 2022 Grammys—then went on to praise Dua for their conversation.
"You've always been really wonderful and gracious," he continued. "You've always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody's in. So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you."
During the episode, Dua and Trevor talked about everything from his memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood—which covers his upbringing during the time of apartheid—to his run on The Daily Show, which he he's set to depart in December after seven years.
And while talking about life before the "blow-up" of fame, Trevor recalled the first time he ever saw Dua perform during the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final in Ukraine, noting her meteoric rise.
"I remember people were like, 'Who the hell is that?' And I was like, 'It's Dua Lipa! That's Dua Lipa!'" he said. "It's like all these old men who've come to watch a football game and they're just like, ‘Who is this person?' And then now there's, like, no one in the world who doesn't know you. I think that journey is what a lot of people don't know about is how gradual and incremental that process is."
Trevor and Dua's podcast conversation comes three weeks after the pair were photographed hanging out in New York together and embracing on Sept. 28. And while many followers shipped the duo, the "New Rules" star made her relationship status clear in a podcast episode earlier this month.
"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Dua, who split from Anwar Hadid in 2021, said on the Oct. 7 episode. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do."