Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a "Wonderful Light" After Their NYC Outing

Watch : Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics

Trevor Noah's comments about Dua Lipa may leave you levitating with glee.

While speaking to the "Hallucinate" singer, 27, for her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, the comedian, 38, shared that the two tend to run into one another at a particular place—so much so he uses it as a benchmark for his own success.

"I even said to my friend one day, I said, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'" Trevor said on the Oct. 21 episode. "So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well."

The Daily Show host—who hosted the 2021 and 2022 Grammys—then went on to praise Dua for their conversation.

"You've always been really wonderful and gracious," he continued. "You've always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody's in. So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you."