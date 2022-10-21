Billie Lourd Details Her Grief Journey on Late Mom Carrie Fisher's 66th Birthday

Watch : Billie Lourd EXCITED to Become a Mom of 2 Kids

Billie Lourd is reflecting on the force of her late mom Carrie Fisher.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the American Horror Story actress paid tribute to the icon, who died in 2016 at age 60.

"My Momby would have been 66 today," Billie wrote. "I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f--k I'm talking about. But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing—the ultimate shape shifter."

And she's learned to expect the unexpected on this journey. "And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that's okay," the 30-year-old added. "Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone."