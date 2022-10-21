Billie Lourd Details Her Grief Journey on Late Mom Carrie Fisher's 66th Birthday

Pregnant Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mom Carrie Fisher on what would have been her birthday. Read on for her post about why there is “no formula or map” on grieving.

Watch: Billie Lourd EXCITED to Become a Mom of 2 Kids

Billie Lourd is reflecting on the force of her late mom Carrie Fisher.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the American Horror Story actress paid tribute to the icon, who died in 2016 at age 60.

"My Momby would have been 66 today," Billie wrote. "I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f--k I'm talking about. But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing—the ultimate shape shifter."

And she's learned to expect the unexpected on this journey. "And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that's okay," the 30-year-old added. "Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone."

She's not alone in missing her mom. While Lily Collins commented, "Sending nothing but love and light your way you sweet effervescent human," Katie Couric, wrote, "Sending you so much love."

These days, Billie is certainly feeling that extra love as she and husband Austin Rydell are expecting their second child together.

"I'm so excited and so freaked out," the mom to son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, 23 months, exclusively told E! News Oct. 17, noting she can't wait to "see my son meet his sibling. I'm just so excited for that moment."

She added, "He says, ‘Baby out, baby out!' And I'm like, ‘Not yet. It's too soon. It's still cooking, give it time.'"

 

 

