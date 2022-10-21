North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch : Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!

Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?

That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21.

In the TikTok, which is captioned "Moms birthday tik tok," North and Kim lip sync to a sped-up version of "Remember" by Becky Hill and David Guetta. North starts off the video, but when the lyrics "Lying in bed on my own" begin to play, the video switches over to Kim, fittingly lying down on a bed.

North—the eldest of Kim's four kids with ex Kanye West—isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to celebrate Kim's birthday on social media. Kris Jenner shared a sweet message for her second eldest child on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!" Kris captioned a video montage of Kim over the years on Oct. 21. "You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!"