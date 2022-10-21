Jonathan Bennett "Rooting" for Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan Amid Acting Return

There is no one that finds Lindsay Lohan's return to the screen more fetch than Jonathan Bennett.
In case you haven't heard the news, the actress has landed her first starring role in nearly eight years in Netflix's upcoming holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, set to be released in November. And ahead of the premiere of his own feel-good rom-com, Lindsay's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan (a.k.a. Aaron Samuels) is sending some holiday cheer her way.
"I reached out to Lindsay and congratulated her and welcomed her to the Christmas movie world and Christmas movie family," he exclusively told E! News at the Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Celebration at Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 20. "I think this is going to be such a fun movie because she's one of the best actresses of our generation. And people are ready to see her and want to see her and there's no better way to do it than in a Christmas movie that's a comedy, which is where she shines."
Now that they're both in the holiday movie orbit, Jonathan added a special hope for the future.
"I'm going to be watching," he continued, "I'm going to be rooting and I can't wait to do a Christmas movie with her at Hallmark hopefully!"
Speaking of movies at Hallmark, Jonathan and his co-star George Krissa are gearing up for the premiere of their movie on the network, The Holiday Sitter, set to air on Dec. 11. As for why this holiday film stands out among the rest?
"What made this movie so special," Jonathan shared. "Well, the short answer is everything, but the long answer is this one is so special because it's the first time we see two men fall in love at Christmas on Hallmark Channel in a rom-com. You know, it's the first time we see a gay-led, LGBTQ+ led rom com at Christmas and so it's the first of its kind in so many ways."
And although it's the first of its kind, Jonathan shared that the good tidings remain the same. "It's also just like all the other Christmas movies," he added. "This movie, The Holiday Sitter isn't an LGBTQ+ movie. It's just a Christmas movie that's for everyone, just like Hallmark Channel is for everyone. And Christmas is for everyone."