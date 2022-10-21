Jonathan Bennett "Rooting" for Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan Amid Acting Return

"What made this movie so special," Jonathan shared. "Well, the short answer is everything, but the long answer is this one is so special because it's the first time we see two men fall in love at Christmas on Hallmark Channel in a rom-com. You know, it's the first time we see a gay-led, LGBTQ+ led rom com at Christmas and so it's the first of its kind in so many ways."

And although it's the first of its kind, Jonathan shared that the good tidings remain the same. "It's also just like all the other Christmas movies," he added. "This movie, The Holiday Sitter isn't an LGBTQ+ movie. It's just a Christmas movie that's for everyone, just like Hallmark Channel is for everyone. And Christmas is for everyone."