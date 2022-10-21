Olivia Culpo Supports Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey After Surprise Trade to 49ers

Watch : "The Rundown": Olivia Culpo Gets Pranked

Olivia Culpo is Christian McCaffrey's biggest fan on any team.

The model showed support for her NFL running back boyfriend on social media after his Oct. 20 trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

"So many emotions right now," Culpo wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of a TV showing an ESPN report about the trade. She added, in a second slide featuring a photo of her holding McCaffrey's hand, writing, "Ready for anything w you."

After reposting the Panthers' Instagram tribute to her boyfriend, which read, "Thank you, Run CMC," she shared a scenic video of Charlotte, N.C. skyline at sunset, writing, "Going to miss this skyline."

McCaffrey also spoke out about the trade on Instagram, thanking his fans for their support. "I'm forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me," he wrote Oct. 21. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you #KeepPounding."