Shirtless Adam Levine Returns With New Music Video After Scandal

The music video for Adam Levine's single with The Rudeboyz and Maluma is here. See the visual for the single that dropped one month after cheating allegations were brought forth against the singer.

By Kisha Forde Oct 21, 2022 2:29 PMTags
MusicAdam LevineCelebrities
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Adam Levine's latest venture will be loved. 
 
In the music video for "Ojalá," his new single with Maluma and The Rudeboyz, the 43-year-old is seen singing shirtless while alone in a dimly lit outdoor space. In the nearly four-minute song, released on Oct. 20, Adam sings his lyrics in both Spanish and English—making the Reggaeton track his first in Spanish.
 
The Maroon 5 frontman's latest single comes exactly one month after he made headlines for publicly denying allegations that he cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. The former Victoria Secret's model, who is mom to Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, is currently pregnant with the pair's third child.
 
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote in a Sept. 20 Instagram Story post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

read
Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Midnights Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

2

Taylor Swift Drops 7 Additional Midnights Songs "3am Tracks"

3

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Although Behati has not responded to the matter publicly, she has been seen stepping out with her husband in the weeks since—with the model also showing her support by attending Adam's concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Midnights Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

2

Taylor Swift Drops 7 Additional Midnights Songs "3am Tracks"

3

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

4

James Corden Breaks Silence on “Insane” Allegations Over Behavior

5
Update!

The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's Rape Trial

Latest News

Exclusive

Why the Stars of The Watcher Admire Ryan Murphy's Vision

Exclusive

See The Voice Battle Rounds Duet That Stumps Gwen Stefani

Olivia Culpo Supports Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey After NFL Trade

Rothy's Flash Deal: Take $50 off Best-Selling Machine-Washable Shoes

Netflix Adds Disclaimer to The Crown Trailer Description

Paul Feig Talks Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's A Simple Favor 2

Shirtless Adam Levine Returns With New Music Video After Scandal