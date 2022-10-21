Watch Taylor Swift Take Shots and Run From Herself in Epic "Anti-Hero" Video

Watch : Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS

Calling all Swifties!

Upon the Oct. 21 release of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights, the singer also dropped the music video for the project's lead single, "Anti-Hero."

In the five-minute clip, Taylor is seen facing, partying with, but also trying to escape the anti-hero version of herself. Her video also features a later scene from her funeral, where her three children fight over her will as she peeks out as the chaos from the coffin.

Earlier this month, Taylor broke down the meaning of the song, which she co-wrote alongside Jack Antonoff, in a video message shared with her 228 million Instagram followers.

"'Anti-Hero' is one of my favorite songs that I've ever written," she shared in the Oct. 2 clip. "I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized. Not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. Don't feel bad for me, you don't need to."