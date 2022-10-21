Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 7 Additional Midnights Songs "3am Tracks"

Watch : Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS

Everything has changed.

Why? Because while fans knew they were getting 13 tracks on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, they didn't know she'd also drop seven additional songs.

Just hours after her 10th studio album was released at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, the singer, 32, announced the extra tunes at 3 a.m.

"Surprise!" Swift wrote on Instagram. "I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it's 3am and I'm giving them to you now."

The songs—which are part of Midnights (3am Edition)—include "The Great War," "Bigger Than the Whole Sky," "Paris," "High Infidelity," "Glitch" "Would've, Could've, Should've" and "Dear Reader."