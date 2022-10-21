James Corden Breaks Silence on “Insane” Allegations Over His Restaurant Behavior

ICYMI, in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 17, McNally said he banned Corden for his alleged "abusive" behavior at Balthazar's New York location and at Cafe Luxembourg.



"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally wrote. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

McNally went on to write that he doesn't often "86" a customer but felt he had to with the comedian, going on to include "examples of the funny man's treatment of my staff." Hours later, McNally shared that Corden called him to make amends.