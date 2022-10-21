Taylor Swift's Midnights Music Videos to Feature Collabs From Laura Dern, Haim and More

Watch : Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS

We'll need to calm down after hearing this collaboration news!

Just hours before the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights, the pop star shared a first look at the music videos accompanying her highly-anticipated 10th studio album.

In a teaser dropped during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football stream on Oct. 20, Taylor announced that the visuals will feature collabs with Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia and Laith Ashley. Fans can appearances from Jack Antonoff and the Haim sisters as well.

But that star-studded cast isn't the only thing that got sparks flying ahead of Midnight's big debut. The 40-second teaser also showed a flurry of footage from Taylor's upcoming music videos, including scenes of the singer smashing a very familiar-looking blue guitar, getting shot in the chest with an arrow and confronting her own reflection in the mirror.

Let the Easter egg hunt begin!