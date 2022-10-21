Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Details Bond With "Brother" Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe

Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter may not have been the best of friends, but it's a different story for the actors behind them.
Tom Felton recently reflected on the bond he shares with his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, noting that he has "huge amounts of respect for him."
"I love the man very dearly," he shared in an Oct. 18 Interview with CBS News' Anthony Mason. "I don't see him as much as I'd like to—that's the same for most of us, really. But I consider him my brother definitely."
It's easy to assume Daniel and Tom made endless memories filming together. However, according to Tom, he also learned a lot about acting from Daniel during their time together on set.
"Daniel brings a certain energy to any room that he's in, but it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professional runs down the ranks," Tom explained. "He could've very much easily coasted a lot of those years and it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative."
As for Draco and Harry's dynamic? The 35-year-old said the two could be seen as two sides of the same coin.
"You have one boy who has no parents, no money, no status but he has everything that is good with the world. He has love, and compassion, and friends and truth and honesty," Tom explained. "And then the other side is the slightly darker one where very powerful parents, lots of money, big house, all the toys, but also a bully and someone that can't find a way of expressing his light because he hasn't been shown any his entire life."
Over the years, Tom has also formed a deep and unique bond with castmate Emma Watson, who played his onscreen nemesis Hermione Granger. As the actress noted in foreword of Tom's new book Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, "Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."
Acknowledging that many fans have shipped them in the past, Emma continued, "For more than twenty years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!'"
She added, "But what we have is far deeper than that. It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will."