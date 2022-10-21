Your Guide to Layering Fall Clothes & Accessories Like a Pro for Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Layering is an artform in its own league, and just like any artistic craft, it requires some skill.
Have no idea where to start when it comes to layering clothes for the fall that will keep you warm and looking stylish? This guide has got your back. I've rounded up some of the best apparel and accessories by category so that you can build your fall wardrobe layer by layer. All of these finds perfect for fall layering are currently retailing for under $100, with some products on sale for a limited time!
Keep reading and get your layering skills together with a little help from E!
Shop Base Layers for Fall
Soft Smoothing Turtleneck Top
A good layering base for the fall is lightweight, comfortable and versatile. Skims has tons of good layering basics, like this Soft Smoothing Turtleneck Top that can be worn under sweater vests, cardigans, coats and more. It comes in so many colors, each as neutral, buttery soft and easy to wear as the next.
On The Dot Layering Top
If you want to wear sheer in a practical and equally stylish way, Free People has got you covered. You can effortlessly layer under and over this sheer polka-dotted, long-sleeve top with a bralette or a sweater vest. You can't go wrong with this top as a layering base... it's literally in the name.
Fake Collar Detachable Dickey Collar Blouse
Is this one of the greatest layering hacks yet? I think yes. If you don't want the bulky feel of layering but still want to create dimension with your outfit, check out this pack of faux collars from Amazon. You can get a pack of two for just $14 and create the perfect layering illusion
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This bodysuit is a bestseller on Amazon and comes in so many different cuts and colors. Wearing a bodysuit as a layering base is an expert idea for they're flattering silhouettes and coverage. Throw on a cardigan, sweater vest, coat and more over this top to stay warm and stylish.
Miss Selfridge Cut-Out Bodysuit in Red
Base tops for layering don't have to be plain and simple. You can pair this red cut-out bodysuit with a shrug jacket and a coat for those chilly days ahead. Cutouts and bright colored bases bring an edgy and playful feel to any outfit.
Shop Middle Layers for Fall
Twice the Love Cream Ribbed Knit Tube Top and Shrug Set
Shrugs are a great mid layering base if you want the extra warmth without the bulk. They're totally on trend and also a great transitional piece. Whether you're wearing it over a more casual tank top or an evening dress, everyone should have a shrug in their fall wardrobe. You can currently get this knit tube top and shrug set from Lulus for $55 with code topsecret.
Elegtiskas Long Puff Sleeve Arm Warm Shrugs Backless Pullover Crop Top
This might seem like the kind of garment that elicits some eyebrow raises from your mom, but once you expertly layer this puff sleeve shrug pullover, you'll win her over. This turtleneck shrug would look great layered over a sleeveless bodysuit or dress, or even just a tank top for a casual yet fashion-forward look. Do you see the vision?
100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt
A button down shirt is a layering staple. You can wear it so many ways, like over or under a sweater, over a tank top with the buttons undone and the list goes on. It's a playful way to add dimension to your outfit, especially if it's oversized, as this one from Gap is.
Oversized Mock-Turtleneck Sweater
Chunky sweaters are a fall staple. You can layer bodysuits or long-sleeve tops under them for some extra warmth, and even wear them under longline coats for a timeless, chic look. Cop this oversized mock-turtleneck sweater for $40 from H&M.
Noisy May Curve Open Side Knitted Vest In Green
Perhaps the most essential of all layering essentials is the sweater vest. Wear them over dresses, button-down shirts, sheer long-sleeves and more. To the office, the grocery store, an upscale restaurant... sweater vests can be worn in any way and everywhere. You can get this green sweater vest for 20% off with code YESPLS.
HOTAPEI Sweater Vest
Because sweater vests are just that important to layering, here's another one to add to your cart. You can get this oversized sweater vest from Amazon on sale for a limited time. Wear it over long-sleeve tops, dresses and more.
Essentials Off-White Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This oversized long sleeve shirt from Essentials is a great layering piece. Wear it under a teddy coat and a chunky scarf for extra cozy vibes.
Shop Outer Layers for Fall
Windproof Outer Single Breasted Fleece Coat
A teddy coat under $100 is pretty hard to come by, which is why this $80 fleece coat from Uniqlo is a total steal. Layer over sweaters, button-down shirts and more and complete the look with a scarf and a pair of trousers for an extra cozy and trendy vibe.
The North Face Saikuru Cropped Jacket In Pink Exclusive At ASOS
Bestie, this North Face puffer jacket is on sale from $210 to $93, only with the code YESPLS at checkout, and for a limited time. Layer over long-sleeve bodysuits to keep warm for the chillier days of the season.
Missguided Trench Coat In Stone
Personally, I'm a fan of doing the most when it comes to fashion, especially when it comes to coats. You can get this trench coat in an autumnal stone color to throw over all your outfits, whether that's a sweater and trouser ensemble or a midi dress and some kitten heels, you can pair this trench coat with any fit you're looking to elevate.
Women's Oversized Blazer - A New Day™
This oversized blazer can be worn as a middle layering piece or as outerwear. Wear this $38 blazer to the office and beyond, and layer it over t-shirts, long-sleeves and more. For extra warmth, throw a trench coat over this blazer.
Faux Leather Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Leather coats add an edgy look to any ensemble, and this double-breasted faux leather trench coat is perfect to add a bit of spice to your outfit. Layer over a button-down shirt or a sweater vest to achieve a textured, fun outfit.
Shop More Layering Accessories for Fall
Ewanda Store Women 80s Ribbed Leg Warmers
Mom, you won't believe this. Legwarmers are back, and they're part of the layering game, too! You can layer these $10 legwarmers over some crew socks to keep warm and also keep trendy. Wear them with loafers, sneakers, boots and the platform UGG clogs that are currently popping off.
On Repeat Layering Set
Don't forget to layer your jewelry, too! You can get this beautiful layering set from IceLink in gold or silver and wear it over turtleneck tops to add a little carefully placed bling to your outfit.
Conte Womens Polka Dot Pantyhose Tights
Sheer tights are a playful way to spice up any outfit. You can pair these printed tights with a skirt and some slouchy socks or legwarmers for an autumnal vibe.
Scarf With Fringe
You can't complete the layered look without a chunky scarf. This H&M scarf with fringe is the perfect amount of fluffiness.
If you're looking for more trend guides, check out our roundup of the best dadcore aesthetic inspired clothing, shoes and accessories.