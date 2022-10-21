RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aydin's BravoCon Drink Throwing

Melissa Gorga is giving new insight into BravoCon 2022's biggest off-stage drama.
In a video leaked on Oct. 16, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was seen throwing a drink in the direction of her co-star Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga in a hotel lobby. Now, Melissa shared her side of what really went down on the Oct. 20 episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast.
"I had the fans at BravoCon, for the first two days, coming up to me, telling me I had another cast member that was basically bashing me," she said on the podcast, noting that the co-star was not her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
Though she didn't specify Jennifer by name, Melissa said the "bashing" was not about anything that went down on RHONJ season 12 or the upcoming season 13 but about Jennifer's general dislike for her co-star.
Melissa added, "It's just, like, a very toxic road to go down to create tension that's unnecessary at a celebratory event."
Flash forward to around 1 a.m. that morning, Melissa and Joe were chatting with the cast of Bravo's Family Karma when she said Jennifer entered the hotel lobby and gave her a "snarky stare" on her way to the elevator. And of course, Melissa did not appreciate the gesture.
In her "Melissa Gorga tone," Melissa said, "I go, 'Keep moving, wannabe. Come on, loser. Just keep walking. There's the elevator.'"
The comment only engaged Jennifer, who Melissa stated began to scream and yell at her. And things only escalated further after Jennifer overheard Joe calling her a "dirty bitch," ultimately prompting her to throw her drink in their direction.
But the drink missed her supposed desired targets—Melissa and Joe—and ended up all over bodyguard instead.
The video did not sit well with Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, who called it "gross" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 17.
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)