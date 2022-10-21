How MTV's Chanel West Coast Embraced Her Body During High-Risk Pregnancy Journey

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Experiencing different emotions while pregnant? That's far from ridiculous.

Just ask Chanel West Coast, who is preparing to welcome her first child later this fall with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Amid her high-risk pregnancy, the MTV star is getting candid about feeling confident in her skin as her body continues to change.

"It's not the easiest when you start to get very, very big," Chanel shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "My face is starting to get a little bloated. When people were taking pictures, I asked, ‘Hey, can you raise that a little bit so we don't have the double chin?' But I also realized that it's so beautiful to be pregnant."

"No matter what you look like while you're pregnant, it's such a beautiful thing and it's all about just how you present yourself," the Ridiculousness star continued. "Even with the bloating and the swollen legs and hands, I still put my glam on, still do my hair and makeup, put on a cute outfit and I just go out there and rock it as if I wasn't pregnant at all."