How MTV's Chanel West Coast Embraced Her Body During High-Risk Pregnancy Journey

Experiencing different emotions while pregnant? That's far from ridiculous.
Just ask Chanel West Coast, who is preparing to welcome her first child later this fall with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Amid her high-risk pregnancy, the MTV star is getting candid about feeling confident in her skin as her body continues to change.
"It's not the easiest when you start to get very, very big," Chanel shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "My face is starting to get a little bloated. When people were taking pictures, I asked, ‘Hey, can you raise that a little bit so we don't have the double chin?' But I also realized that it's so beautiful to be pregnant."
"No matter what you look like while you're pregnant, it's such a beautiful thing and it's all about just how you present yourself," the Ridiculousness star continued. "Even with the bloating and the swollen legs and hands, I still put my glam on, still do my hair and makeup, put on a cute outfit and I just go out there and rock it as if I wasn't pregnant at all."
It certainly was the case when Chanel and her boyfriend participated in a maternity shoot this summer. In photos obtained exclusively by E! News, the pair aimed to create a "high fashion, but also very wholesome" set of photos.
"It wasn't about the jewelry and accessories," Chanel explained. "Let's tone it down a little bit, but still have that high fashion vibe. Something that looks like it'd be in Vogue. We wanted to make pictures that we could hang in our house. I want these memories to not just be about what we're wearing, but more about the baby bump and me and Dom together and loving each other."
But at the same time, the 34-year-old can't hide her love for fashion. On Oct. 21, Chanel released the "Versace Diaries," which feature two brand-new singles. According to the artist, the track "Versace Robe" and "Versace Miami" were partially inspired by her love for the iconic brand.
"Just a couple years ago, I realized that Versace was literally one of my favorite brands," she said. "I'm a petite girl and Versace is Italian so the sizes run a little smaller. Let's just say it's a brand that always has my size. I'd always be wearing Versace and people would be like, ‘Versace, Versace' and I said, 'I need to make my own Versace song.'"
That love for fashion is something Chanel hopes to pass onto her baby girl—sooner rather than later. According to the singer, she immediately started looking for clothes after finding out the sex of her child.
"This is going to be really fun getting to match my little girl and have all these cute little photoshoot moments and I absolutely cannot wait to dress her," she said. "I'm so into fashion and it's crazy how much cute baby clothes are out there."
And while Mom has found her passions with music and fashion, including her own swimwear line with Coasty Swim, Chanel says her daughter can pursue whatever makes her heart happy.
"I'm really excited till she gets to like three or four and just see what she's naturally into," she said, "and really help her follow her dreams."