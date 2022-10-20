Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

Watch : Tom Brady Says "No Retirement" From NFL Amid Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady has intercepted those retirement rumors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, addressed speculation that he'll be stepping off the field once again, making it clear during a on Oct. 20 press conference shared to the team's Instagram page that he has no intention to do so for the rest of the season. "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady said. "So, no retirement in my future."

The rumors first started when former Buccaneers QB Chris Simms theorized that the Super Bowl champion could end up leaving the NFL mid-season due to circumstances in his personal life—such as recent chatter surrounding a potential split with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

"This is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady," he said during an Oct. 18 episode of NBC's Pro Football Talk Live, adding that "this is a weird year where we're seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues."