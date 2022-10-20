WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Son Tristen Dead at 26

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The wrestling community is coming together to mourn a loss.

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer of Kevin Nash, has passed away at age 26, according to a statement released on behalf of the Nash family.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," read the statement, which was shared by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp. "Tristen recently starting working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

It continued, "The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."